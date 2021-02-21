UP: Man sends 'compromising videos' of ex-girlfriend to her husband; arrested on rape charge

Lucknow: A man from Uttar Pradesh was booked for rape for sharing a compromising video of his former girlfriend with her new husband. The woman’s husband saw the videos and sent her back to her parents’ house, following which she lodged a complaint of rape against the 22-year-old man.

As per police reports, the woman, 20, a native of UP's Sambhal district had an affair with the accused man, 22, but later distanced herself from him. She had gotten married on February 8.

The woman registered an FIR at the Baniyather police station, and stated in her complaint that during the affair, the man allegedly filmed videos of their private moments. After she broke up with him, he used the video clips to blackmail her into having a physical relationship with him, as per a report by The Times of India.

“We have recovered the videos which were sent to the complainant’s husband… The woman said that she had discontinued all contacts with the accused. But he used to blackmail and coerce her into a physical relationship. She changed her mobile number and got married on February 8, but the accused tried to create problems in her marital life.,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

Based on her complaint, the police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and arrested him.

The accused man claimed he wanted to “create problems” in his ex-girlfriend’s marital life by sharing videos of their private moment with her husband.