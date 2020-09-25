हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' found COVID positive, goes into home isolation

New Delhi: Another minister of the Uttar Pradesh government has been found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. UP's Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19. 

Confirming the development Nandi tweeted that he had been found COVID-19 positive and that he has undergone home isolation after consultation with doctors. He wrote: "After being found COVID positive and following the advice and instructions of doctors, I am in home isolation! The situation is a bit complicated due to several surgeries that followed the 2010 RDX attack. With your immense affection and prayers I will be beaat corona and soon be present among you."

So far, 16 ministers of the state government have been infected with the coronavirus. While, Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun and Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan have succumbed to the infection.

Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,84,277 on Thursday with 4,674 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 5,366 as 67 more people succumbed to the disease. The number of active cases in the state stands at 61,300, officials said.

