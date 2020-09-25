UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' found COVID positive, goes into home isolation

New Delhi: Another minister of the Uttar Pradesh government has been found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. UP's Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming the development Nandi tweeted that he had been found COVID-19 positive and that he has undergone home isolation after consultation with doctors. He wrote: "After being found COVID positive and following the advice and instructions of doctors, I am in home isolation! The situation is a bit complicated due to several surgeries that followed the 2010 RDX attack. With your immense affection and prayers I will be beaat corona and soon be present among you."

कोविड टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद मैं

चिकित्सकों के परामर्श एवं निर्देशों का अनुपालन करते हुए होम आइसोलेशन में हूँ! 2010 में आरडीएक्स हमले के बाद हुई कई सर्जरी के कारण स्थिति थोड़ा जटिल है।। आपके अपार स्नेह और दुआओं से जल्द ही कोरोना को मात देते हुए आपके बीच हाजिर होऊंगा। — Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' (@NandiGuptaBJP) September 24, 2020

So far, 16 ministers of the state government have been infected with the coronavirus. While, Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun and Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan have succumbed to the infection.

Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,84,277 on Thursday with 4,674 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 5,366 as 67 more people succumbed to the disease. The number of active cases in the state stands at 61,300, officials said.