UP Panchayat election 2021: Know important dates, phases and nomination procedure

Lucknow: The district administration has made preparations for nomination in the three-tier panchayat elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates contesting gram panchayat elections will have to file nomination papers. These are purchased from the district headquarters, tehsil and electoral office. Sales of nomination papers have also started in many districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The date for submission of nomination papers for contesting panchayat elections will start on Saturday (April 3). For the post of Gram Pradhan, Gram Panchayat member and BDC nomination, the block will have to be contacted, while the nomination of Zilla Panchayat will be done at the district headquarters. However, the guidelines of Covid-19 will have to be completely followed.

The nomination process for the UP Panchayat elections will begin on Saturday (April 3). The nomination process will get completed by 18 April. The nomination for the first phase will begin on April 3 and 4. The second phase nomination will be on 7 and 8 April. The third phase will be nominated on 13 and 15 April and the fourth phase will be nominated on 17 and 18 April.

After the issuance of the notification, there are three parts of the entire election process - the nomination, election and counting. After the election notification is released, there is a time of seven days for filing nomination papers. After this, one day is kept for investigation, nomination papers can also be cancelled for various reasons. Its second day is given for the withdrawal of names. Thus the candidates who do not have to contest elections can withdraw the nomination papers after necessary deliberations. This form can be obtained from the District Election Office, Collectorate Campus and SDM Office.

The first phase will take place in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Basti, Santakbirnagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi. The voting will take place on Thursday (15 April).

The second phase will be conducted in Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gutmbud Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh districts.

Panchayat elections in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur. and in Ballia, will be held on Monday (April 26).

In the fourth and last phase, voting will be held in Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau districts of eastern UP. There will be a ballot vote on (Thursday) April 29.

The voter will be provided with four ballots during the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election (UP Panchayat Chunav 2021). These ballots will be of different colours. For example, the vote of the District Panchayat member will be in a pink coloured ballot paper. While the colour of the ballet paper of the village head will be green. At the same time, the ballot of the Kshetra Panchayat Member (BDC) will be purple in colour. At the same time, a white ballot paper has been prescribed for the Gram Panchayat member.

Live TV