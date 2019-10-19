close

Kamlesh Tiwari

UP Police constitute SIT to probe Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari's murder

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police (DGP) in the case.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead at his residence in Naka area in Lucknow on Friday. 

SK Bhagat (Inspector General Lucknow), Dinesh Puri (Superintendent of Police Crime Lucknow) and PK Mishra (Deputy Superintendent of Police Special Task Force) are part of the SIT that will be probing the case. He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party. 

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had said accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets. 

Yesterday, the deceased's family claimed that they had been receiving death threats for the last two years and despite asking many times for police security, nothing was done by the government. The family held both the government as well as the administration for the killing. However, the police, on the other hand, said that the Tiwari was already provided security and one of the two guards was stationed outside his house when the incident took place. As per the police, the guards had let in the accused after receiving a confirmation from the leader. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police (DGP) in the case.

