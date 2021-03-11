हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Khap Panchayat

UP shocker: Muzaffarnagar khap panchayat bans jeans for girls, warns violators will be boycotted

Muzaffarnagar: A khap panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has barred women from wearing jeans and men from wearing shorts. Justifying its diktat, the khap panchayat said that jeans are part of western culture and suggested that people should wear traditional Indian clothes.

The Rajput community panchayat also warned that those found violating the diktat will be punished and face a boycott. The panchayat was convened on March 2 in Pipalshah village under Charthawal police station.

Announcing the panchayat's decision, community leader and Kisan Sangh chief Thakur Puran Singh said it was decided to bar women from wearing jeans and men from wearing shorts.

He said these clothes are part of western culture. "We should wear our traditional clothes such as sarees, ''ghagra'' and ''salwar-kameez''," he said.

Those found violating the order will be punished and boycotted from the community, Puran Singh said.

Khap PanchayatJeans banMuzaffarnagarUttar Pradesh
