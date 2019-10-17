Uttar Pradesh bans use of mobile phones in universities and colleges

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education has banned the use of mobile phones in universities and colleges across the state to prevent students from getting distracted during college hours.

Reports on Thursday said that the Directorate of Higher Education has issued a new circular, which calls for a blanket ban on the use of mobile phones inside the campus of universities and colleges across the state.

In view of the circular, students studying in various universities and colleges across the state will not be able to bring or use mobile phones inside the campus from now onwards.

Importantly, the ban on the use of mobile is also applicable to teaching faculty of all UP universities and colleges.

The Directorate of Higher Education issued the circular to ensure a better teaching environment for students across all colleges and universities of the state.

The Directorate observed that a large number of students and teachers were spending their valuable time on mobile phones during the colleges hours.

It may be noted that state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sometimes back banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including cabinet meetings.

The Chief Minister had issued the order asking all ministers to focus on issues that are discussed in the cabinet meetings.

The order was issued to prevent the ministers from getting distracted by their mobile phones.

Some UP government ministers were found to be busy reading messages on WhatsApp during important cabinet meetings.

The ministers were earlier allowed to bring mobile phones but they had to keep them in silent mode.