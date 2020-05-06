Uttar Pradesh government introduces ordinance for protection of 'Corona Warriors'

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday introduced an ordinance for the protection of 'Corona Warriors' and against those who attack or misbehave with them. Those who spit on 'Corona Warriors' or who hide their infection will also be dealt with strictly.

Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh said that as per the new ordinance if anyone misbehaves with health workers, paramedical personnel, police personnel, sanitation workers or any corona warriors deployed by the government, they will face imprisonment ranging from six months to seven years. A fine may also be imposed on them ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

The state cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance-2020.

In addition to this, strong action will also be taken on those who spit on the Corona Warriors, throw dirt, break isolation during the quarantine and provoke attacks or misconduct with them. For this, a punishment from two to five years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh has also been added in the Ordinance, said Singh.

Singh added that for violating the quarantine, the punishment would be from one to three years and the fine would be from Rs 10,000 to Rs one lakh. Apart from this, the punishment for those escaping from the hospital will be one year to three years and the fine will be from Rs 10,000 to Rs one lakh.

A punishment of one to three years for obscene and indecent conduct and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh will also be imposed. There is also a provision of harsh punishment for breaking lockdown and for spreading this disease. He told that if a coronavirus patient disguises himself he can be punished from one to three years, and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh will be imposed on him.

If the coronavirus patient deliberately travels by public transport, then there is a provision for imprisonment ranging from one to three years and fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs two lakh.