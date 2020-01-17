हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Uttar Pradesh: Man booked in Noida for abetting girlfriend's suicide

A case has been registered against a youth here for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, police said.

Uttar Pradesh: Man booked in Noida for abetting girlfriend&#039;s suicide

Noida: A case has been registered against a youth here for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, police said.

A police officer told IANS on Thursday night that the case has been registered at Sector 49 police station here.

The woman, who used to stay at a PG accommodation in Sector 51, committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

It was learned that the 24-year-old woman was a resident of Greater Noida, and worked at a private company in Noida.

She was upset and under stress, as her family members had fixed her marriage with someone else, the police found during its probe. She had messaged her boyfriend before committing suicide.

After an in-depth investigation, her boyfriend was found to be the accused following which the police have registered a case against him.

A probe is underway and the youth is being questioned by the police.

Tags:
NoidaUttar PradeshUP PoliceSuicidecrime
Next
Story

Supreme Court upholds Allahabad HC order in Azam Khan's son case

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Delhi: Nirbhaya convicts hanging will not happen on Jan 22