Uttarakhand: Curfew announced in major parts of Dehradun district

Dehradun: The second wave of coronavirus is hitting the entire country and it is evident in the caseloads. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, a curfew is announced in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town's municipal areas from Monday (April 26) 7 pm to 3rd May 5 am.

The Uttarakhand government changed its COVID guidelines in which they modified the number of people who can attend weddings or gatherings and has permitted only 50 people. In the previous guidelines, as many as 200 people were allowed to attend the wedding and other gatherings.

The Uttarakhand government has also allowed the district magistrate to impose curfew and other restrictions in order to curb the coronavirus infection.

On Sunday (April 25), Uttarakhand reported 4,368 fresh coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state is 35,864 and the death toll reached the mark of over 2,000 cases. Meanwhile, Dehradun has been reporting the highest number of cases from the state. On Saturday, Dehardun reported over 1,700 cases and Haridwar reported 958 cases.

