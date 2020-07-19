110 army personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: As many as 110 army personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun. Of the 110, around 100 cases were reported in the past two-three days, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat said, "The tracing and origin of the virus will not be an issue for these cases as their travel history remains specified."

We are taking care of it, he added. According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has reported 4,102 positive cases, including 1,030 active cases, 3,021 cured/discharged/migrated, and 51 deaths as of July 18.

It may be noted that as many as 34,884 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking India's total tally to 10,38,716 on Saturday morning.

The total includes 6,53,750 recovered cases and 3,58,692 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. With 671 fatalities in the past day the death toll rose to 26,273.

This is the third consecutive day when the number of coronavirus infections has increased by more than 30,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 17 with 3,61,024 samples being tested on Friday.

Maharashtra has a total of 2,92,589 cases and 11,452 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths. Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.