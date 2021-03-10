Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Narendra Modi shares congratulatory message

Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Earlier, Tirath Singh met Governor Baby Rani Maurya to stake a claim to form the government in the state. The Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal was elected as leader of the BJP legislature making way for him to take over as the state chief minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend best wishes to the BJP MP hailing his vast administrative and organisational experience.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress."

Tirath Rawat, 56, was part of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP`s youth wing, where he served as the state vice-president for some time before being elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1997.

On Tuesday, Trivendra Singh Rawat had tendered his resignation after meeting the Governor of the state, Baby Rani Maurya, at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. Later, while addressing a press conference he thanked the party leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve the people.

"The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now," he said.