हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Narendra Modi shares congratulatory message

Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the post yesterday.

Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Narendra Modi shares congratulatory message
Play

Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Earlier, Tirath Singh met Governor Baby Rani Maurya to stake a claim to form the government in the state. The Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal was elected as leader of the BJP legislature making way for him to take over as the state chief minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend best wishes to the BJP MP hailing his vast administrative and organisational experience.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress."

Tirath Rawat, 56, was part of the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP`s youth wing, where he served as the state vice-president for some time before being elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1997.

On Tuesday, Trivendra Singh Rawat had tendered his resignation after meeting the Governor of the state, Baby Rani Maurya, at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. Later, while addressing a press conference he thanked the party leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve the people.

"The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now," he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttarakhand
Next
Story

At least nine killed, several injured as bus fell into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Kerala: PC Chacko sends resignation to Sonia Gandhi, leaves Congress