Uttarakhand

Tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, no casualties reported

Strong tremors were felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Saturday night.

Tremors felt in Uttarakhand&#039;s Uttarkashi, no casualties reported

Dehradun: Strong tremors were felt in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Saturday night.

According to news agency ANI, tremors were felt in Uttarkashi around 9:26 PM. 

Tremors were felt in Barkot town of Uttarkashi around 9:26 PM.

In January this year, mild tremors were felt in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

The first tremors, of 2.8 Richter magnitude, were felt at 11.23 AM on January 31.

About half-an-hour later, at 11.58 AM, another earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt.

However, no loss of life or any damage to property was reported from the state.

Tags:
UttarakhandUttarkashitremors.
