Tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, no casualties reported

Dehradun: Strong tremors were felt in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Saturday night.

According to news agency ANI, tremors were felt in Uttarkashi around 9:26 PM.

Tremors were felt in Barkot town of Uttarkashi around 9:26 PM.

In January this year, mild tremors were felt in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

The first tremors, of 2.8 Richter magnitude, were felt at 11.23 AM on January 31.

About half-an-hour later, at 11.58 AM, another earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt.

However, no loss of life or any damage to property was reported from the state.