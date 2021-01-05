हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Trivendra Singh Rawat

Trivendra Singh Rawat health update: Uttarakhand CM recovers from coronavirus, resumes office from Delhi residence

Uttarakhand CM has fully recovered from coronavirus. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has resumed office from his Delhi residence after completing his isolation period 

Trivendra Singh Rawat health update: Uttarakhand CM recovers from coronavirus, resumes office from Delhi residence

NEW DELHI: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18 and was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical sciences, Delhi, has completely recovered from the deadly virus and resumed normal duties.

According to reports, Rawat has fully recovered from the deadly virus and has resumed his duties as chief minister. After completing the mandatory isolation period, Rawat has started to clear the pending backlog of files from his Delhi residence. 

He is expected to reach Uttarakhand capital Dehradun very soon. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from the Doon Hospital on Monday where he was being treated for a lung infection. 

He was admitted to Doon Hospital on Sunday due to fever and mild infection in the lungs. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18. Since then, the CM had been in home isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18. Earlier this year also, Rawat had home-isolated himself during the epidemic.

In September, Rawat had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. That time the CM himself had tested negative, but as a precaution, he had decided to isolate himself. Earlier on August 26, the Chief Minister had gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this year on June 1, Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers had decided to quarantine themselves after cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. 

