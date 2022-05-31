हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DA hike

Uttarakhand announces 31% hike in Dearness Allowance of state govt employees from July 1

In its notification, the Uttarakhand government said, “the dearness allowance per month at rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021 to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale.” 

Uttarakhand announces 31% hike in Dearness Allowance of state govt employees from July 1

NEW DELHI: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced a 31% hike in the Dearness Allowance of the state government employees, reported ANI. The hike in DA will be effective from July 1, according to the Uttarakhand government notification.

The DA hike would also mean a hike in the gross salary of the state employees. In its notification, the Uttarakhand government said, “the dearness allowance per month at rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021 to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale.” 

 

 

As per the official notification, the state government has approved an increase of 3 per cent in DA of state employees. This hike in dearness allowance will benefit approximately 2.5 lakh employees and pensioners. 

Interestingly, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has made the announcement just before the by-elections in the state. 

 

