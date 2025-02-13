Telangana, West Bengal Schools To Remain Closed On THIS Date Due To… Check Details

Telangana School Holiday: Schools in Telangana will remain closed for the next few days due to upcoming festivals. The state government has announced that all schools and colleges will remain shut until Sunday in observance of Shab-e-Barat and Barma Jayanti. As a result, schools in Telangana will have a three-day holiday until February 16, 2025.

Since Shab-e-Barat is an important Islamic occasion, the Telangana government has declared February 14 as an optional holiday, allowing schools to decide whether to remain open or closed. Students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for any updates regarding holiday schedules.

Shab-e-Barat, also called the "Night of Forgiveness," is an important event in the Islamic calendar. It takes place on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Shaban. People believe that on this night, destinies for the coming year are decided. Many spend the night praying, asking for forgiveness, and seeking blessings.

While February 14 is observed as Valentine’s Day in Western countries, the school holiday is due to Shab-e-Barat, an Islamic festival.

West Bengal schools closed till THIS date

The West Bengal government has announced a two-day holiday for state-run offices, schools, and institutions on February 13 and 14, 2025. The holidays are in observance of Shab-e-Barat on February 13 and Panchanan Barma Jayanti on February 14.

Initially, the government had designated February 14 as a holiday for Shab-e-Barat. However, after confirming that the festival falls on February 13, the holiday was extended to cover both days.