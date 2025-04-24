Advertisement
Abhishek Sharma of Capital Cure talks about Large & Midcap Fund

Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Large & Midcap funds offer an ideal middle ground. They allow investors to participate in the ongoing economic growth story without being overly exposed to volatility. For investors with a medium to long-term horizon, these funds provide diversification across sectors and company sizes, helping in smoother wealth creation. Given the current momentum in both large and midcap segments, such funds are well-positioned to deliver competitive returns while maintaining a balanced risk creation.

