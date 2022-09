By investing in this scheme, you will get 16 lakhs in 10 years

If you invest Rs 10,000 every month in the Post Office Recurring Deposit scheme, then after 10 years you will get more than Rs 16 lakh.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

If you invest Rs 10,000 every month in the Post Office Recurring Deposit scheme, then after 10 years you will get more than Rs 16 lakh.