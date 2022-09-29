NewsVideos

If the bank's borrower dies, how will the bank recover the money?

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
If the borrower dies after taking a loan from the bank, then from whom does the bank recover the loan in such a situation. You must be aware that there are many types of loans. For this reason, the rules for the recovery of those loans are also different, in this news you have been told that on which type of loan the bank can recover money from you and what are the loans in which the bank wants to take the loan from you. cannot recover.

All Videos

Panic situation in Udhampur with another blast
10:9
Panic situation in Udhampur with another blast
अगर शरीर में हैं ये लक्षण, तो हो जाएं सतर्क
3:25
अगर शरीर में हैं ये लक्षण, तो हो जाएं सतर्क
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Sep 29, 2022
13:50
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Sep 29, 2022
Videsh Superfast: Chinese doctor shot dead in Pakistan
1:36
Videsh Superfast: Chinese doctor shot dead in Pakistan
Zee Top 10: PM Modi to visit Gujarat for two days
2:19
Zee Top 10: PM Modi to visit Gujarat for two days

Trending Videos

10:9
Panic situation in Udhampur with another blast
3:25
अगर शरीर में हैं ये लक्षण, तो हो जाएं सतर्क
13:50
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Sep 29, 2022
1:36
Videsh Superfast: Chinese doctor shot dead in Pakistan
2:19
Zee Top 10: PM Modi to visit Gujarat for two days
v- #Loanrepayment #Loan #Debt,