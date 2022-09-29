If the bank's borrower dies, how will the bank recover the money?

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

If the borrower dies after taking a loan from the bank, then from whom does the bank recover the loan in such a situation. You must be aware that there are many types of loans. For this reason, the rules for the recovery of those loans are also different, in this news you have been told that on which type of loan the bank can recover money from you and what are the loans in which the bank wants to take the loan from you. cannot recover.