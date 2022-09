Pension will be available for life from this scheme

Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

LIC has launched a new policy Jeevan Shanti Policy. Once you invest in this policy, you can get a pension with a lifetime guarantee. In this policy, if you want, you can start your pension immediately. Individuals who are at least 30 years old and up to 85 years of age can take this policy. It can be bought offline as well as online.