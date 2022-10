Yogi Adityanath Govt Ration Card Holders Diwali Gift Free Ration from the Government

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

On behalf of the state government, orders have been given to complete the work of distribution of ration for August from 20 October to 31 October. Sugar will also be distributed to the card holders at a concessional rate in October.