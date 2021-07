Zomato IPO: Foodtech platform makes superhit market debut

Online food delivery platform Zomato made a strong stock market debut today as its shares got listed at Rs 115 apiece on BSE, while on NSE, Zomato shares surged nearly 52.63 per cent or Rs 40 to Rs 116 apiece. The food delivery aggregator could surprise the investors on the positive side going forward. Zomato became the first Indian unicorn to go public and will be followed by other startups including PayTm, Policy Bazaar, among others.