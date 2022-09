Why didn't Bumrah get a chance in T20, Hardik replied

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah did not get a chance in the first T20 match of the series against Australia. Due to injury, Bumrah was also unable to be a part of the Asia Cup-2022. Many questions are being raised about this, answering which all-rounder Hardik Pandya talked about it after the match.