Actress Deepika Padukone shares stage with host Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 15

Actress Deepika Padukone shared the stage with host Salman Khan during the finale episode of the reality show, Bigg Boss 15. The show concludes on January 29 and 30, wrapping up the nearly four-month long journey of the housemates. She was on the sets to promote her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan.