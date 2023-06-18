NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adipurush: Despite controversy, Prabhas' film beats SRK's Pathaan, becomes biggest opener of 2023

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Amid intense backlash, "Adipurush" conquers record-breaking numbers on its first day. Adipurush has started its journey at the box office in an emphatic fashion. Watch the video to know all about the box office collection.

All Videos

Police arrested 2 accused of RK Puram murder case
play icon0:53
Police arrested 2 accused of RK Puram murder case
98 dead, others suffer in UP, Bihar as north India swelters in extreme heatwave
play icon2:0
98 dead, others suffer in UP, Bihar as north India swelters in extreme heatwave
PM Modi USA Visit: Pakistan hatched a big conspiracy against Prime Minister Modi's visit to USA
play icon19:16
PM Modi USA Visit: Pakistan hatched a big conspiracy against Prime Minister Modi's visit to USA
CM Kejriwal's big statement on RK Puram murder case
play icon0:37
CM Kejriwal's big statement on RK Puram murder case
Pakistan's big conspiracy before PM Modi's US tour
play icon1:36
Pakistan's big conspiracy before PM Modi's US tour

Trending Videos

Police arrested 2 accused of RK Puram murder case
play icon0:53
Police arrested 2 accused of RK Puram murder case
98 dead, others suffer in UP, Bihar as north India swelters in extreme heatwave
play icon2:0
98 dead, others suffer in UP, Bihar as north India swelters in extreme heatwave
PM Modi USA Visit: Pakistan hatched a big conspiracy against Prime Minister Modi's visit to USA
play icon19:16
PM Modi USA Visit: Pakistan hatched a big conspiracy against Prime Minister Modi's visit to USA
CM Kejriwal's big statement on RK Puram murder case
play icon0:37
CM Kejriwal's big statement on RK Puram murder case
Pakistan's big conspiracy before PM Modi's US tour
play icon1:36
Pakistan's big conspiracy before PM Modi's US tour