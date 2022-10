Bigg Boss 16 Srijita Dey Bold Actress Exposed the Contestants Open all the Secret Of the house

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

Even though no player was out of the Bigg Boss house in the first week, but now it has started. Along with this, an interesting thing is that the person coming out is telling the secrets inside. First of all this work has been done by Srijita Dey.