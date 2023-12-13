trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698492
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bobby Deol Spreads Joy: Heartwarming Moment as He Shares Smiles with an Adorable Little Fan

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Follow Us
In a delightful encounter, Bollywood star Bobby Deol brightens a young fan's day, sharing heartwarming smiles that transcend the screen. The touching moment captures the genuine connection between the actor and his adorable supporter, showcasing the power of celebrity kindness.

All Videos

Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
Play Icon0:31
Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
Play Icon0:57
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
Play Icon12:38
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon0:54
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns
Play Icon0:19
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
play icon0:31
Viral Video: Million Views for Water Cricket! Boys Showcase Incredible Skills
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
play icon0:57
Neelam's Unconventional Protest: Smoke Cracker Demonstration Outside Parliament Sparks Controversy
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
play icon12:38
Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
play icon0:54
Big Naxalite attack before swearing in Chhattisgarh
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns
play icon0:19
Rahul Gandhi's Reaction Amid Chaos: Man Jumps into Public Gallery during Lok Sabha, Sparking Concerns