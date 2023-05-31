NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan offers prayer at Mahakaleshwar Temple

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' ritual, which is performed during the Brahma Muhurta.

All Videos

Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco for 10-day US visit
1:10
Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco for 10-day US visit
Sakshi and Sahil held a video call a day before murder
4:4
Sakshi and Sahil held a video call a day before murder
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in San Francisco, 'He considers himself God'
6:39
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in San Francisco, 'He considers himself God'
Watch Super Exclusive Sting 'Operation Pink' of Zee News
8:26
Watch Super Exclusive Sting 'Operation Pink' of Zee News
WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh makes big statement on wrestlers, 'I will be punished if I am wrong'
2:21
WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh makes big statement on wrestlers, 'I will be punished if I am wrong'

Trending Videos

1:10
Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco for 10-day US visit
4:4
Sakshi and Sahil held a video call a day before murder
6:39
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in San Francisco, 'He considers himself God'
8:26
Watch Super Exclusive Sting 'Operation Pink' of Zee News
2:21
WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh makes big statement on wrestlers, 'I will be punished if I am wrong'