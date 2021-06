Bollywood Breaking: Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty also remembered SSR on the first death anniversary

On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shared a fan-made video clip from Pavitra Rishta. Not only this, he has also shared a fan's post on his social media. Meanwhile, SSR's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty penned a heartwarming note, which read, "There is no moment where I believe you are no longer here."