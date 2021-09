Bollywood Breaking: Friend Vidyut Jammwal pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Actor Vidyut Jammwal paid an emotional tribute to late actor Siddharth Shukla, who was his friend for 20 years. Vidyut Jammwal, who made his showbiz debut as a model like Sidharth Shukla, remembered his best friend in an emotional video. Vidyut said, "I have never had such friendship with anyone as I was with Shukla."