Bollywood Breaking: Interesting anecdote of ‘kiss’ with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss set

Recently in the show, Bigg Boss, actress Deepika Padukone asked Salman to kiss actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as he said no to the next season. It left Salman in shock and he said that he’ll do Bigg Boss for free but won’t kiss Siddhant at all.