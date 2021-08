Bollywood Breaking: Kareena Kapoor's second son's name is 'Jehangir', controversy over name!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan remained silent for a long time about the name of their second son. Kareena and Saif had to name their first son 'Taimur Ali Khan' after a lot of controversies as it was said that "the couple named their first child after an invader". After which now the same reaction is being received in the name of the second son as well.