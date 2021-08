Bollywood Breaking: Nora Fatehi and Bharti Singh caught in two Bollywood's iconic looks

Actress & Dancer Nora Fatehi and Comedian Bharti Singh were spotted nailing two Bollywood iconic looks. Nora was seen wearing a saree just like Aishwarya Rai wore in Devdas and Bharti Singh was seen wearing pink lehenga like Deepika Padukone as Shanti in Om Shanti Om.