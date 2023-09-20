trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664675
Bollywood stars arrive at Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The Ambanis on September 19 hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home ‘Antilia’, which saw cricketers as well as several members from the film fraternity. Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family arrived at Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
