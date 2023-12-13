trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698362
"Box Office Roar: Animal Surges Worldwide, Crosses the Spectacular 737.98 CR Milestone in Just 11 Days!

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Animal conquers the global box office, amassing a staggering 737.98 CR in a mere 11 days! The film's roaring success echoes worldwide, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

