Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai makes bold statement in giant silver hooded gown, fans call her 'queen'

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai for her first red carpet appearance of the year, the longtime Cannes player went big and bold. Aishwarya, attended the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and walked the red carpet. Watch the video to know all about her look.