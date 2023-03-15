NewsVideos
videoDetails

“CM Yogi also felt what I spoke was right” Suniel Shetty on request to end ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend

|Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Actor Suniel Shetty, on March 14, opened up on his request to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to stop the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. During a promotional event, talking about the same, he said, “Not only because of my request, but I think even CM Yogi must have felt that what I said was right as Hindi film’s contribution is huge. He said, even Lord Rama was questioned. PM Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also spoke about it. Media too presented it well. I might have gone in some other direction. I thank everyone for this.”

All Videos

Ram Mandir Trust releases Ayodhya's Temple Construction Video
2:17
Ram Mandir Trust releases Ayodhya's Temple Construction Video
Gurugram duo recreates scene from ‘Farzi’, suspect arrested
Gurugram duo recreates scene from ‘Farzi’, suspect arrested
Controversy erupts over loudspeaker in UP, minority commission writes letter over Ramadan
3:43
Controversy erupts over loudspeaker in UP, minority commission writes letter over Ramadan
Madhya Pradesh News: 7 year old boy Lokesh rescued from Borewell from MP's Vidisha
1:19
Madhya Pradesh News: 7 year old boy Lokesh rescued from Borewell from MP's Vidisha
Uproar over Imran Khan's arrest, 33 policemen including DIG injured
10:43
Uproar over Imran Khan's arrest, 33 policemen including DIG injured

Trending Videos

2:17
Ram Mandir Trust releases Ayodhya's Temple Construction Video
Gurugram duo recreates scene from ‘Farzi’, suspect arrested
3:43
Controversy erupts over loudspeaker in UP, minority commission writes letter over Ramadan
1:19
Madhya Pradesh News: 7 year old boy Lokesh rescued from Borewell from MP's Vidisha
10:43
Uproar over Imran Khan's arrest, 33 policemen including DIG injured
Entertainment videos,