hot kiara advani stuns users in sexy dress people said she is the hottest bollywood actress

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 06:20 AM IST
कियारा अडवाणी(Kiara Advani) का लेटेस्ट लुक लोगों के जहन में मानो बस गया हो. उन्होंने चमकीले सितारों वाली ड्रेस पहन लोगों के दिलों पर राज कर लिया है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. देखें वीडियो.
