IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan kick-start mega film festivities in UAE

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
IIFA 2023 kick-started on May 25 with a press conference by hosts Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The pre-event saw Abhishek and Vicky in a completely fun mood. Also, present for the presser, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi shined bright at the pre-event.

