NewsVideos
videoDetails

Janhvi Kapoor opts for comfy look at Mumbai Airport

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor opts for comfy look along with her favorite pillow at Mumbai Airport.

All Videos

Rajasthan Congress makes big announcement,says,'100 units of electricity to be free'
2:40
Rajasthan Congress makes big announcement,says,'100 units of electricity to be free'
Home Minister Amit Shah meets people affected by violence in Manipur
2:31
Home Minister Amit Shah meets people affected by violence in Manipur
BSF kills LOC intruder as he tries to enter Indian border
3:51
BSF kills LOC intruder as he tries to enter Indian border
Delhi Murder Case accused to appear in Court today, police may demand to increase remand
4:38
Delhi Murder Case accused to appear in Court today, police may demand to increase remand
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement in Stanford University over Indian Democracy
7:6
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement in Stanford University over Indian Democracy

Trending Videos

2:40
Rajasthan Congress makes big announcement,says,'100 units of electricity to be free'
2:31
Home Minister Amit Shah meets people affected by violence in Manipur
3:51
BSF kills LOC intruder as he tries to enter Indian border
4:38
Delhi Murder Case accused to appear in Court today, police may demand to increase remand
7:6
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement in Stanford University over Indian Democracy