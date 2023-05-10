NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kriti Sanon Sits On Floor In Theatre At Adipurush Trailer Launch

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. She has often been regarded as someone who is grounded and is 'down to earth'.
}

All Videos

Prime Minister to visit Udaipur to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Railway Station
5:55
Prime Minister to visit Udaipur to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Railway Station
IMC President Tauqeer Raza makes controversial remark, says,'Atiq-Ashraf's murder has to be avenged'
1:33
IMC President Tauqeer Raza makes controversial remark, says,'Atiq-Ashraf's murder has to be avenged'
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Prakash Raj reached the polling station to cast his vote
1:0
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Prakash Raj reached the polling station to cast his vote
Congress leader Priyank Kharge's launches big attack on BJP over Karnataka election voting
11:37
Congress leader Priyank Kharge's launches big attack on BJP over Karnataka election voting
Narayana Murthy, BS Yeddyurappa casts their vote in Bengaluru
11:13
Narayana Murthy, BS Yeddyurappa casts their vote in Bengaluru

Trending Videos

5:55
Prime Minister to visit Udaipur to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Railway Station
1:33
IMC President Tauqeer Raza makes controversial remark, says,'Atiq-Ashraf's murder has to be avenged'
1:0
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Prakash Raj reached the polling station to cast his vote
11:37
Congress leader Priyank Kharge's launches big attack on BJP over Karnataka election voting
11:13
Narayana Murthy, BS Yeddyurappa casts their vote in Bengaluru