videoDetails

‘Mann Ki Baat’ takes over Bollywood; B-Town A-listers hails PM Modi’s vision behind program

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ airing its 100th episode on April 30, the program easily managed to gain a fandom in the Bollywood. Hailing the show and PM’s vision behind it, B-Town celebrities extolled the initiative and dubbed the step as ‘inspiring’.