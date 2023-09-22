trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665588
Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on September 19 and will continue for 10 days until September.
