Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan launches Gauri Khan’s debut book ‘My Life in Design’

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan launched Gauri Khan’s debut book ‘My Life in Design’ in Mumbai on May 15. The book sheds light on her journey as an interior designer. While addressing the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Gauri Khan’s contribution to perfecting the interiors of their house ‘Mannat’.