Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra landed in Delhi on September 25. The couple looked like a match made in heaven as they happily posed for the paparazzi. Parineeti donned a simple yet elegant kurta set and Raghav was also seen in ethnic wear. Parineeti was surprised by her family members waiting for the two near the cars. Notably, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in the presence of their families and close friends on September 24.
