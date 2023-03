videoDetails

Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu's singer receives grand welcome in Hyderabad

| Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Singer of the Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu', Rahul Sipligunj, received a massive welcome in Hyderabad on March 18. The singer found himself in the middle of a celebrating sea of people as soon as he arrived at the Hyderabad airport. 'Naatu Naatu' song of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR has been receiving a lot of love by India as the song clinched an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.