PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and political leaders congratulate 'Team RRR' | Naatu Naatu | Oscars

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated team RRR after 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The PM also lauded the team of The Elephant Whisperers after it won Oscar for Best Documentary Short category.