PM to common man, everyone promoted the film, says ‘The Kerala Story’ actor Adah Sharma

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
After the success of the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’, Actor Adah Sharma spoke to ANI regarding the theme which made headlines. While talking to ANI, Adah Sharma said that from Prime Minister to common man, everyone promoted the movie. “From Prime Minister to common man and internationally also, everyone promoted the film. Activists wrote a lot about the movie. Because terrorism is a world problem,” said Adah Sharma. “From a young girl to her mother, a whole age group, we were able to touch everybody,” she added.

