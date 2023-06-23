NewsVideos
Ram Charan, Upasana make their first public appearance after becoming parents

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela took their newborn daughter home on June 23. The star couple also gave their first appearance after becoming parents to the media. The proud parents came outside the Apollo hospital with their baby daughter. Ram Charan carried their ‘little princess’ in his arms and they posed for the media. The fans also showered rose petals on them and gave a warm welcome.

