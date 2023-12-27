trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703185
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan delighted fans on his 58th birthday celebration by showcasing his musical side. The actor surprised everyone with a heartfelt rendition of the classic song "Lag Ja Gale," adding a memorable and personal touch to the festivities. Fans were treated to a unique and unexpected performance as Salman Khan shared his joy and talents on his special day.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu
Play Icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi met wrestlers in Bahadurgarh
Play Icon10:37
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi met wrestlers in Bahadurgarh
1 Minute 1 News: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can reach Rajouri at 11 o'clock
Play Icon8:6
1 Minute 1 News: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can reach Rajouri at 11 o'clock
Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
Play Icon6:13
Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023
Play Icon6:17
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Schoolgirl in Uniform Lights Up the Holidays with a fabulous Dance to Jamal Kudu
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi met wrestlers in Bahadurgarh
play icon10:37
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: Rahul Gandhi met wrestlers in Bahadurgarh
1 Minute 1 News: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can reach Rajouri at 11 o'clock
play icon8:6
1 Minute 1 News: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can reach Rajouri at 11 o'clock
Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
play icon6:13
Today's Astrology: Mars changes to Sagittarius on December 28
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023
play icon6:17
Watch Today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th December 2023