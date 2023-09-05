trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658140
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. The ‘Jawan’ actor offered prayers at the revered temple along with his daughter. South Indian actress Nayanthara was also seen seeking blessings of the divine with the duo ahead of their much-awaited release ‘Jawan’. ‘Jawan’ is a Hindi action thriller which is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh will be portraying a double role in the movie.
